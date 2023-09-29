Macro

CFA analysts' sentiment deteriorates in August in anticipation of fiscal package

29 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator of the CFA Romania Association decreased significantly in August (by 7.5 points), dropping below the 50-point benchmark that, on a 0-100 scale, indicates a relative balance to the value of 47.9 points.

This situation was due to the decrease of both components of the indicator, but it is noted that the component of anticipations decreased by 8.8 points to the value of 38.3 points.

"In the context of the anticipated tax increases, the confidence indicator dropped strongly in August. Also, the anticipation of indirect tax increases had the effect of a slight increase in inflationary expectations. In the context of high uncertainty, expectations for 2023 have been substantially reduced [to 2.1%]."

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon increased slightly compared to the previous exercise and stood at an average value of 7.58%.

CFA analysts, however, expect the Government to keep the budget deficit at 5.5% of GDP this year.

(Photo: Oleg Kachura/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

CFA analysts' sentiment deteriorates in August in anticipation of fiscal package

29 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator of the CFA Romania Association decreased significantly in August (by 7.5 points), dropping below the 50-point benchmark that, on a 0-100 scale, indicates a relative balance to the value of 47.9 points.

This situation was due to the decrease of both components of the indicator, but it is noted that the component of anticipations decreased by 8.8 points to the value of 38.3 points.

"In the context of the anticipated tax increases, the confidence indicator dropped strongly in August. Also, the anticipation of indirect tax increases had the effect of a slight increase in inflationary expectations. In the context of high uncertainty, expectations for 2023 have been substantially reduced [to 2.1%]."

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon increased slightly compared to the previous exercise and stood at an average value of 7.58%.

CFA analysts, however, expect the Government to keep the budget deficit at 5.5% of GDP this year.

(Photo: Oleg Kachura/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania