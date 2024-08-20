Macro

Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index remains positive despite gloomy expectations

20 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the CFA Society Romania based on a survey among its members carried out at the end of July edged down by 0.2 points to 52 points, remaining in the positive half of the 0-100 range.

The decline was the combined effect of a 1.3-point deterioration of the anticipation component of the indicator (to 45.6%), while the current conditions component improved by 2.2 points to a robust level of 64.7 points – not far from the average level over the past year and a half.

"The main risk to Romania's financial stability is the fiscal policy. The survey participants anticipate the budget deficit at a value of over 7% of GDP this year. This deficit is also associated with a slight reduction in economic growth expectations for this year," said Adrian Codirlaşu, Vice-President of the CFA Society Romania.

The analysts' expectations for the year's public budget have continued to deteriorate, indicating an average value of 7.1% of GDP (from 6.5% of GDP expected one month earlier). 

Analysts' expectations for this year's economic growth also kept deteriorating, to 2.5% from 2.8% in the previous survey.

Public debt, calculated as a percentage of GDP, is expected to increase to 54% in the next 12 months.

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (July 2025) decreased compared to the previous survey and stood at an average value of 4.43%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cagkan Sayin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index remains positive despite gloomy expectations

20 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the CFA Society Romania based on a survey among its members carried out at the end of July edged down by 0.2 points to 52 points, remaining in the positive half of the 0-100 range.

The decline was the combined effect of a 1.3-point deterioration of the anticipation component of the indicator (to 45.6%), while the current conditions component improved by 2.2 points to a robust level of 64.7 points – not far from the average level over the past year and a half.

"The main risk to Romania's financial stability is the fiscal policy. The survey participants anticipate the budget deficit at a value of over 7% of GDP this year. This deficit is also associated with a slight reduction in economic growth expectations for this year," said Adrian Codirlaşu, Vice-President of the CFA Society Romania.

The analysts' expectations for the year's public budget have continued to deteriorate, indicating an average value of 7.1% of GDP (from 6.5% of GDP expected one month earlier). 

Analysts' expectations for this year's economic growth also kept deteriorating, to 2.5% from 2.8% in the previous survey.

Public debt, calculated as a percentage of GDP, is expected to increase to 54% in the next 12 months.

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (July 2025) decreased compared to the previous survey and stood at an average value of 4.43%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cagkan Sayin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks