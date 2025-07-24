CFA Romania’s macroeconomic confidence indicator plunges in June, signaling recession risk

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator of the CFA Romania Association dropped sharply in June, falling by 14.9 points to 29.9, the organisation announced on July 24. The decline was driven by a significant deterioration in both the expectations and current conditions components, amid rising concerns over fiscal policy and sovereign risk.

The analysts surveyed expect 0.9% GDP growth and 7.5% of GDP public deficit this year.

The expectations component fell by 16 points to 25, while the current conditions component declined by 12.8 points to 39.7—levels historically associated with recessionary periods.

According to CFA Romania President Adrian Codîrlașu, the steep fall reflects mounting investor concerns about the likelihood of increased taxation and the potential for a downgrade of Romania’s sovereign credit rating. “The current level indicates a very high risk of recession,” Codîrlașu stated.

The indicator is based on a monthly survey of financial analysts and reflects their assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the next six months. A reading below 50 typically signals deteriorating macroeconomic sentiment.

Romania’s fiscal outlook has come under increased scrutiny in recent months. The government is in the process of finalising a second package of fiscal reforms aimed at consolidating the budget and meeting its deficit targets, following criticism from international institutions over growing imbalances.

The June reading marks one of the sharpest declines in the CFA indicator in recent years and comes amid a broader slowdown in economic activity and rising borrowing costs.

The confidence drop underscores concerns that additional fiscal tightening—through tax hikes or spending cuts—could further weaken domestic demand and exacerbate the economic slowdown, particularly in the context of declining investment and consumer confidence.

