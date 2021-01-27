Romanian CFA analysts share mostly optimistic forecast

Romania's Government will manage to keep the public deficit below 7% of GDP (at 6.9%), and the GDP will grow by 3.3% amid stable prices and exchange rates, according to the latest poll conducted by the CFA Romania association among its members.

The pandemic's economic effects will be visible until the fourth quarter of the year, according to 51% of the respondents.

The economic recovery will become visible in the second part of the year, once the global vaccination campaign advances, commented CFA Romania head Adrian Codirlasu, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The macroeconomic confidence index rose to 50.4% in December, 5.9 pp more compared to November but 11 pp below the level seen one year earlier, at the end of 2019.

The analysts expect the local currency to weaken slightly to RON 4.98 RON for EUR 1 (from RON 4.87 currently) within the next twelve months. The headline inflation will accelerate to 2.64% in January 2022 (from 2.06% in December 2020).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)