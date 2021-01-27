Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanian CFA analysts share mostly optimistic forecast

27 January 2021
Romania's Government will manage to keep the public deficit below 7% of GDP (at 6.9%), and the GDP will grow by 3.3% amid stable prices and exchange rates, according to the latest poll conducted by the CFA Romania association among its members.

The pandemic's economic effects will be visible until the fourth quarter of the year, according to 51% of the respondents.

The economic recovery will become visible in the second part of the year, once the global vaccination campaign advances, commented CFA Romania head Adrian Codirlasu, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The macroeconomic confidence index rose to 50.4% in December, 5.9 pp more compared to November but 11 pp below the level seen one year earlier, at the end of 2019.

The analysts expect the local currency to weaken slightly to RON 4.98 RON for EUR 1 (from RON 4.87 currently) within the next twelve months. The headline inflation will accelerate to 2.64% in January 2022 (from 2.06% in December 2020). 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

