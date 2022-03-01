Cesar Awards: French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei among 2022 winners

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei picked up the Most promising actress award at this year’s Cesar Awards, the national film award of France. She received the trophy for the role played in the French drama L’événement/Happening, News.ro reported.

Vartolomei competed with Noée Abita, Salomé Dewaels, Agathe Roussell, and Lucie Zhang in this category.

According to Variety, Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions and Leos Carax’s musical romance Annette gathered the most prizes at the 47th Cesar Awards. Lost Illusions, which led the nominations, won seven awards, including best film and best male newcomer, while Annette received five awards.

The complete list of winners is available here.

The Cesar Awards is the national film award of France and was first granted in 1976.

(Photo source: Facebook/Académie des César)