Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:18
Business
RO central bank maintains monetary policy rate, in line with expectations
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) maintained the monetary policy interest rate at 2.5%, in the monetary board of October 3, in line with bank analysts’ expectations.

The interest rates for overnight deposit and lending facilities were also maintained at 1.5% and 3.5%, and the minimum required reserve ratios were not changed.

The central bank said it would maintain strict control over money market liquidity. The central bank also said its decisions aimed “to ensure and preserve price stability over the medium term in a manner conducive to achieving sustainable economic growth and amid safeguarding financial stability.”

Notably the monetary policy decision came at a moment when the economy is decelerating and the external deficit is widening. Romania’s 12-month current account deficit hit 4.9% of GDP at end-July.

The fiscal balance also rises concerns as it reached 2.1% of GDP in January-August contributing to the twin deficit problem. However, the price stability has not deteriorated recently as a result of such tensions accumulating.

The annual consumer price inflation rate went up to 4.1% in July from 3.8% in June, whereas in August it declined to 3.9%, in line with the forecast, remaining above the variation band of the target, the central bank’s release reminded.

The monetary authority said the headline inflation would remain slightly below the trajectory inked in the latest Inflation Report issued in August, by the end of the year. Under the August Inflation Report, the central bank projected 4.2% annual inflation at the end of this year, and 3.4% at the end of 2020.

(Photo: lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:18
Business
RO central bank maintains monetary policy rate, in line with expectations
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) maintained the monetary policy interest rate at 2.5%, in the monetary board of October 3, in line with bank analysts’ expectations.

The interest rates for overnight deposit and lending facilities were also maintained at 1.5% and 3.5%, and the minimum required reserve ratios were not changed.

The central bank said it would maintain strict control over money market liquidity. The central bank also said its decisions aimed “to ensure and preserve price stability over the medium term in a manner conducive to achieving sustainable economic growth and amid safeguarding financial stability.”

Notably the monetary policy decision came at a moment when the economy is decelerating and the external deficit is widening. Romania’s 12-month current account deficit hit 4.9% of GDP at end-July.

The fiscal balance also rises concerns as it reached 2.1% of GDP in January-August contributing to the twin deficit problem. However, the price stability has not deteriorated recently as a result of such tensions accumulating.

The annual consumer price inflation rate went up to 4.1% in July from 3.8% in June, whereas in August it declined to 3.9%, in line with the forecast, remaining above the variation band of the target, the central bank’s release reminded.

The monetary authority said the headline inflation would remain slightly below the trajectory inked in the latest Inflation Report issued in August, by the end of the year. Under the August Inflation Report, the central bank projected 4.2% annual inflation at the end of this year, and 3.4% at the end of 2020.

(Photo: lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40