Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/12/2019 - 08:41
Business
Headline inflation in RO stagnates around 4% for seventh month in row
12 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.9% in August, from 4.1% in July but it remains close to the 4% level maintained since February, according to data from the statistics office INS.

In August, the consumer prices edged up a mere 0.06% compared to July, as food prices dropped by 0.3% month-on-month.

Compared to August 2018, food prices (which account for 32% of the consumer basket) increased by 5.0%. The prices of non-food goods (48% of the consumer basket) increased by only 3% year-on-year.

The average service prices (20% of the consumer basket), typically seen as driven by the purchasing power, advanced by 4.2% year-on-year. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/12/2019 - 08:41
Business
Headline inflation in RO stagnates around 4% for seventh month in row
12 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.9% in August, from 4.1% in July but it remains close to the 4% level maintained since February, according to data from the statistics office INS.

In August, the consumer prices edged up a mere 0.06% compared to July, as food prices dropped by 0.3% month-on-month.

Compared to August 2018, food prices (which account for 32% of the consumer basket) increased by 5.0%. The prices of non-food goods (48% of the consumer basket) increased by only 3% year-on-year.

The average service prices (20% of the consumer basket), typically seen as driven by the purchasing power, advanced by 4.2% year-on-year. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40