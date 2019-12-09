Headline inflation in RO stagnates around 4% for seventh month in row

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.9% in August, from 4.1% in July but it remains close to the 4% level maintained since February, according to data from the statistics office INS.

In August, the consumer prices edged up a mere 0.06% compared to July, as food prices dropped by 0.3% month-on-month.

Compared to August 2018, food prices (which account for 32% of the consumer basket) increased by 5.0%. The prices of non-food goods (48% of the consumer basket) increased by only 3% year-on-year.

The average service prices (20% of the consumer basket), typically seen as driven by the purchasing power, advanced by 4.2% year-on-year.

