Cencora Romania, a leading organization in the field of global pharmaceutical solutions, is relocating to One Cotroceni Park, the most modern business ecosystem in Bucharest

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the signing of a new lease agreement for the relocation of Cencora Romania’s headquarters within One Cotroceni Park, the most modern business ecosystem in Bucharest.

Cencora is a global leader in pharmaceutical solutions, dedicated to improving the lives of people and animals worldwide. With more than 51,000 professionals, operations in 50 countries, and over 1,400 locations, the company ranks among the top 10 in the Fortune 500. Cencora provides world-class services that support both innovative patient-focused therapies and high-performance solutions for animal health.

For its operations in Romania, the company selected a new headquarters tailored to offer employees a modern, healthy working environment with extensive amenities. The new Cencora Romania office spans over 2,200 square meters, integrates state-of-the-art technologies, and benefits from the high standards of a LEED Platinum and WELL Health & Safety certified building.

“We are pleased to welcome Cencora, a global healthcare leader that shares our commitment to sustainability, to the One Cotroceni Park community. The relocation of Cencora Romania reflects the company’s broader strategy to integrate sustainable practices across all areas of its activity, including workspaces. One Cotroceni Park provides a high-performance, inspiring environment, with carefully designed, certified spaces that promote collaboration and wellbeing”, said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division at One United Properties.

Choosing One Cotroceni Park as its new headquarters highlights Cencora Romania’s people-centric approach, offering teams a workspace that fosters productivity, balance, and wellbeing, within a vibrant and innovative business ecosystem.

One Cotroceni Park is an urban regeneration project that goes beyond the traditional office or residential concept. Conceived as a fully integrated “Live. Work. Play” ecosystem, the development brings together a complete urban experience where work, leisure, and everyday life coexist seamlessly. The office buildings are LEED Platinum and WELL Health & Safety certified, providing energy efficiency, natural light, advanced ventilation systems, and ergonomic layouts. With generous 3-meter clear heights and operable windows, the spaces are designed to maximize comfort. The location benefits from direct access to the metro (Academia Militară) and a wide range of facilities: a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool, 15 restaurants and cafés, medical clinics, banking services, retail, and co-working areas, thus shaping a complete and contemporary urban experience.

*This is a press release.