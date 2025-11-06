A Celebration of Nature through Culinary Art – Michelin Evenings at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Partner Content

In a celebration of gastronomic art, creativity, and passion that define the fine dining experience at the highest level, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel proudly hosted two exceptional culinary evenings with Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, who has held a Michelin star for ten consecutive years.

Held on September 24 and 27, the two events offered guests a culinary experience of pure elegance.

Chef Theodor Falser – a visionary of sustainable gastronomy

Renowned for his “Taste Nature” philosophy, shaped at Johannestube in Alto Adige, South Tyrol, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser—distinguished with a Michelin star for ten consecutive years—is considered a pioneer of sustainable gastronomy in Europe.

Collaborating with local producers and artisans, he creates dishes that preserve the authenticity of ingredients and respect for nature.

His mastery has been recognized with 17 Gault & Millau points and inclusion in La Liste – Top 1000 Restaurants in the World.

More than a chef, Theodor Falser is a storyteller who transforms ingredients into culinary art — an expression of emotion and balance.

A symphony of nature at JW Steakhouse

On September 24, the elegant atmosphere of JW Steakhouse transformed into a true culinary stage. The evening began beneath the impressive dome, where guests were welcomed with champagne, surrounded by understated elegance and refined conversation.

In an open kitchen setting, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser delivered a spectacular live cooking demonstration, preparing dishes before the guests, answering questions, and sharing insights about the inspiration behind each creation. The experience became a lively dialogue between chef and guests — a moment where the art of gastronomy came to life.

Together with Executive Chef Nicolae Lica, Michelin Chef Theodor Falser designed a three-course menu that impressed through balance and intensity.

Dinner began with raw tuna “spaghetti” with fermented teardrop tomato juice and caviar, followed by Wagyu entrecôte with red curry foam and puntarelle, and concluded with a dessert of baked figs, lemon crumble, and amaretto zabaglione — a warm, elegant, and memorable finale.

Authenticity, innovation, and emotion at Cucina – The Italian Kitchen

A few days later, on September 27, the story continued at Cucina – The Italian Kitchen, where Michelin Chef Theodor Falser, together with Chef Francesco Castrovillari, reinterpreted the essence of Italian gastronomy in a contemporary and artistic manner.

The five-course menu took guests on a true symphony of flavors: gremolata-flavored ciabatta, lobster salad, homemade ravioli, Carnaroli risotto, and Black Angus tenderloin “alla Rossini”. The finale — a chocolate and mascarpone panna cotta — was a tribute to Italian refinement.

The atmosphere was further elevated by a captivating musical performance, as soprano voices filled the space with emotion and grace, transforming the evening into an unforgettable multisensory experience.

Elegance told through people

Among the guests at these culinary evenings were Irina Gologan, Raluca Hagiu, and Andreea Remețan — journalists who give voice to lifestyle stories; Leo Dumitru and Basic Jackpot, content creators known for capturing the energy of every moment; and gastronomy enthusiasts such as Hayat Nabulsi, Dana Mirescu (Coffeenomadul), and Cristina Toth (Diva în Bucătărie).

Together, they contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of evenings dedicated to refinement and taste, sharing with the public the moments and emotions of an exceptional culinary experience.

Gratitude and inspiration for new experiences

At the close of these evenings, the atmosphere at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel was filled with gratitude and inspiration.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Michelin Chef Theodor Falser for the vision, creativity, and mastery with which he transformed each dinner into a true work of art. His philosophy — honoring nature, balance, and emotion — resonated in every dish, offering an experience that will remain vivid in the memories of all attendees.

We also thank our distinguished guests for being part of this culinary journey full of passion.

At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, we remain dedicated to creating experiences that celebrate talent, the art of hospitality, and the joy of coming together around an exceptional table.

We hope these moments inspire and bring us together again soon.

ABOUT JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Shaped by the city’s historic dynamism, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel remains a benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s capital. Renowned for impeccable service, its exceptional variety, and elegant lobby, the hotel offers the perfect setting for family gatherings and memorable experiences.

Located in an area of national and historical significance, it is the only five-star hotel near the Palace of Parliament and the People’s Salvation Cathedral.

With 402 rooms, 12 conference halls (approx. 2,000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, a conference center, luxury shopping gallery, casino, spa, and fitness center, JW Marriott stands among Bucharest’s most generous and refined hotels.

Whether visiting for the city’s most spacious rooms, a delicious meal, or a major event, guests always enjoy flawless service.

*This is partner content.