Business

Romania's competition body says Ahold Delhaize's takeover of Profi poses challenges

16 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ahold Delhaize taking over Romanian retail chain Profi from Mid Europa Partners poses multiple challenges due to the strong position achieved by the buyer, which already operates local retail chain Mega Image, on both wholesale procurement and retail markets, Romania's competition body commented on August 14. 

The Competition Council also said it is open to hearing any comments the suppliers and/or competitors may have regarding the competition issues raised by the merger.

The EUR 1.3 billion deal, announced by the parties last year, still awaits the competition council's permit.

Ahold Delhaize said in a response published by Ziarul Financiar that the group is discussing a number of measures aimed at addressing the concerns expressed by the latter with the competition body.

"Ahold Delhaize and Mega Image are currently in detailed discussions with the competition authority to remove the concerns mentioned in the respective press release," the company said.

In some local markets, where the two chains are active, the merger may result in a reduced range of options for food products, the competition body argues.

Also, the transaction could generate negative effects on the activity of some suppliers considering, on the one hand, the reduction of the number of purchasing companies and, on the other hand, the consolidation of Mega Image's position in the procurement market.

(Photo: Profi)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's competition body says Ahold Delhaize's takeover of Profi poses challenges

16 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ahold Delhaize taking over Romanian retail chain Profi from Mid Europa Partners poses multiple challenges due to the strong position achieved by the buyer, which already operates local retail chain Mega Image, on both wholesale procurement and retail markets, Romania's competition body commented on August 14. 

The Competition Council also said it is open to hearing any comments the suppliers and/or competitors may have regarding the competition issues raised by the merger.

The EUR 1.3 billion deal, announced by the parties last year, still awaits the competition council's permit.

Ahold Delhaize said in a response published by Ziarul Financiar that the group is discussing a number of measures aimed at addressing the concerns expressed by the latter with the competition body.

"Ahold Delhaize and Mega Image are currently in detailed discussions with the competition authority to remove the concerns mentioned in the respective press release," the company said.

In some local markets, where the two chains are active, the merger may result in a reduced range of options for food products, the competition body argues.

Also, the transaction could generate negative effects on the activity of some suppliers considering, on the one hand, the reduction of the number of purchasing companies and, on the other hand, the consolidation of Mega Image's position in the procurement market.

(Photo: Profi)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s disappointing Q2 GDP flash estimate takes Government and central bank by surprise
14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing