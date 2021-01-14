Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 07:53
Business

RO Constitutional Court admits Govt.’s move to bar 40% pension hike

14 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on January 13 admitted the objections raised by the Liberal Government last year against the law providing for a 40% increase in pensions, G4media.ro reported.

It is up to Parliament to determine how much pensions increase, CCR also said.

The Court admitted the objections on the grounds of legislative technique. Namely, the amendments to the budget revision law - which includes the Government's decision to reduce the 40% pension hike, would create a legislation void because they don't explicitly state that the 40% hike should be reinstated.

Ironically, the Government's objections were admitted not because the 40% pension hike would be unsustainable (CCR is not supposed to make such judgments), but because the amendments aimed at barring Government's move against the pension hike were ill-written.

The Social Democrats (PSD) authored the 40% pension hike, which threatens the country's sovereign rating because of the major fiscal slippage it would generate, before they lost power in late 2019.

They further aggressively promoted this measure during the election campaign last year.

The former Liberal Government increased pensions by 15% on September 1, 2020, through the emergency ordinance that also amended the state budget law.

However, PSD, which controlled the Parliament at that time, amended the budget revision law to keep the 40% pension hike.

After the Constitutional Court's decision, the new majority in Parliament, held by a center-right coalition made of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR, can pursue its more sustainable pension rise calendar.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:32
08 January 2021
Capital markets
RO mandatory private pension funds boast higher returns than voluntary ones
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 07:53
Business

RO Constitutional Court admits Govt.’s move to bar 40% pension hike

14 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on January 13 admitted the objections raised by the Liberal Government last year against the law providing for a 40% increase in pensions, G4media.ro reported.

It is up to Parliament to determine how much pensions increase, CCR also said.

The Court admitted the objections on the grounds of legislative technique. Namely, the amendments to the budget revision law - which includes the Government's decision to reduce the 40% pension hike, would create a legislation void because they don't explicitly state that the 40% hike should be reinstated.

Ironically, the Government's objections were admitted not because the 40% pension hike would be unsustainable (CCR is not supposed to make such judgments), but because the amendments aimed at barring Government's move against the pension hike were ill-written.

The Social Democrats (PSD) authored the 40% pension hike, which threatens the country's sovereign rating because of the major fiscal slippage it would generate, before they lost power in late 2019.

They further aggressively promoted this measure during the election campaign last year.

The former Liberal Government increased pensions by 15% on September 1, 2020, through the emergency ordinance that also amended the state budget law.

However, PSD, which controlled the Parliament at that time, amended the budget revision law to keep the 40% pension hike.

After the Constitutional Court's decision, the new majority in Parliament, held by a center-right coalition made of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR, can pursue its more sustainable pension rise calendar.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:32
08 January 2021
Capital markets
RO mandatory private pension funds boast higher returns than voluntary ones
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel