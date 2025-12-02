Romanian film “Catane” to have first screenings in the country after international festival run

“Catane,” a dark comedy inspired by real events and directed by Ioana Mischie, is set to have its first special screenings in Romania after a successful festival circuit.

The film had its world premiere at the IFFI Goa festival in India and was nominated this year at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Music, being among the five films selected worldwide in the independent film category, a premiere for Romania.

In the film, three inspectors, intrigued by the fact that all the inhabitants of the village of Catane are requesting social assistance, go to investigate the unusual case. The inspection committee is sent into the field to establish “the truth,” but instead discovers an entire odyssey of contradictory truths. The villagers respond with ingenious plans, subtle humor, and sophisticated improvisation.

The cast includes Costel Cașcaval, Iulia Lumânare, and Cristian Bota.

The screenplay of the film was selected and appreciated in numerous prestigious international programs, from Berlinale Talents – Script Station and Sundance Workshop, to Cannes International Screenwriters Pavilion, Eastweek Screenwriting Workshop for New Talents, or Les Arcs Film Schools Village. The project was also awarded multiple important prizes for “Best Screenplay” already in its development stage.

The film’s poster, launched on Tuesday, December 2, is illustrated by the Romanian-Italian artist Mădălina Andronic, with graphics added by Studio Shentzu. The trailer is edited by Cristian Vieriu and Bogdan Jugureanu, with original music by Alexei Țurcan.

Viewers in five Romanian cities will have the opportunity to see the film in preview, in the presence of some team members, during special screenings scheduled for December. The film will be projected in Timișoara (Cinema Studio, December 6), Târgu-Jiu (Cinema City, Shopping Mall, December 7), Craiova (Cinema Inspire, Electroputere Mall, December 10), Brașov (Cinema One, December 12), and Bucharest (Cinema City AFI Cotroceni, December 8 | Cinema Elvire Popesco, December 13 and 14).

“For a decade, I collected fragments from a childhood spent in the countryside, hundreds of real stories explored in Eastern Europe, the delightful humor born out of hardship, endless hours of exploration and improvisation together with a miracle team. [...] Although the story captures complex social events, the film does not judge, but invites us to explore a collection of distinct perspectives, with great tenderness,” said director Ioana Mischie.

Filming took place in the picturesque region of the Apuseni Mountains. The film is also the first green production in Romania, using resources, sets, and objects according to an innovative industry methodology designed to reduce the carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices in filmmaking.

The film, an Italian-Romanian co-production, will officially enter the program of cinemas nationwide starting January 26, 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)