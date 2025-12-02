Culture

Romanian film “Catane” to have first screenings in the country after international festival run

02 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

“Catane,” a dark comedy inspired by real events and directed by Ioana Mischie, is set to have its first special screenings in Romania after a successful festival circuit. 

The film had its world premiere at the IFFI Goa festival in India and was nominated this year at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Music, being among the five films selected worldwide in the independent film category, a premiere for Romania.

In the film, three inspectors, intrigued by the fact that all the inhabitants of the village of Catane are requesting social assistance, go to investigate the unusual case. The inspection committee is sent into the field to establish “the truth,” but instead discovers an entire odyssey of contradictory truths. The villagers respond with ingenious plans, subtle humor, and sophisticated improvisation.

The cast includes Costel Cașcaval, Iulia Lumânare, and Cristian Bota. 

The screenplay of the film was selected and appreciated in numerous prestigious international programs, from Berlinale Talents – Script Station and Sundance Workshop, to Cannes International Screenwriters Pavilion, Eastweek Screenwriting Workshop for New Talents, or Les Arcs Film Schools Village. The project was also awarded multiple important prizes for “Best Screenplay” already in its development stage.

The film’s poster, launched on Tuesday, December 2, is illustrated by the Romanian-Italian artist Mădălina Andronic, with graphics added by Studio Shentzu. The trailer is edited by Cristian Vieriu and Bogdan Jugureanu, with original music by Alexei Țurcan. 

 

Viewers in five Romanian cities will have the opportunity to see the film in preview, in the presence of some team members, during special screenings scheduled for December. The film will be projected in Timișoara (Cinema Studio, December 6), Târgu-Jiu (Cinema City, Shopping Mall, December 7), Craiova (Cinema Inspire, Electroputere Mall, December 10), Brașov (Cinema One, December 12), and Bucharest (Cinema City AFI Cotroceni, December 8 | Cinema Elvire Popesco, December 13 and 14).  

“For a decade, I collected fragments from a childhood spent in the countryside, hundreds of real stories explored in Eastern Europe, the delightful humor born out of hardship, endless hours of exploration and improvisation together with a miracle team. [...] Although the story captures complex social events, the film does not judge, but invites us to explore a collection of distinct perspectives, with great tenderness,” said director Ioana Mischie.

Filming took place in the picturesque region of the Apuseni Mountains. The film is also the first green production in Romania, using resources, sets, and objects according to an innovative industry methodology designed to reduce the carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices in filmmaking.

The film, an Italian-Romanian co-production, will officially enter the program of cinemas nationwide starting January 26, 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Romanian film “Catane” to have first screenings in the country after international festival run

02 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

“Catane,” a dark comedy inspired by real events and directed by Ioana Mischie, is set to have its first special screenings in Romania after a successful festival circuit. 

The film had its world premiere at the IFFI Goa festival in India and was nominated this year at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Music, being among the five films selected worldwide in the independent film category, a premiere for Romania.

In the film, three inspectors, intrigued by the fact that all the inhabitants of the village of Catane are requesting social assistance, go to investigate the unusual case. The inspection committee is sent into the field to establish “the truth,” but instead discovers an entire odyssey of contradictory truths. The villagers respond with ingenious plans, subtle humor, and sophisticated improvisation.

The cast includes Costel Cașcaval, Iulia Lumânare, and Cristian Bota. 

The screenplay of the film was selected and appreciated in numerous prestigious international programs, from Berlinale Talents – Script Station and Sundance Workshop, to Cannes International Screenwriters Pavilion, Eastweek Screenwriting Workshop for New Talents, or Les Arcs Film Schools Village. The project was also awarded multiple important prizes for “Best Screenplay” already in its development stage.

The film’s poster, launched on Tuesday, December 2, is illustrated by the Romanian-Italian artist Mădălina Andronic, with graphics added by Studio Shentzu. The trailer is edited by Cristian Vieriu and Bogdan Jugureanu, with original music by Alexei Țurcan. 

 

Viewers in five Romanian cities will have the opportunity to see the film in preview, in the presence of some team members, during special screenings scheduled for December. The film will be projected in Timișoara (Cinema Studio, December 6), Târgu-Jiu (Cinema City, Shopping Mall, December 7), Craiova (Cinema Inspire, Electroputere Mall, December 10), Brașov (Cinema One, December 12), and Bucharest (Cinema City AFI Cotroceni, December 8 | Cinema Elvire Popesco, December 13 and 14).  

“For a decade, I collected fragments from a childhood spent in the countryside, hundreds of real stories explored in Eastern Europe, the delightful humor born out of hardship, endless hours of exploration and improvisation together with a miracle team. [...] Although the story captures complex social events, the film does not judge, but invites us to explore a collection of distinct perspectives, with great tenderness,” said director Ioana Mischie.

Filming took place in the picturesque region of the Apuseni Mountains. The film is also the first green production in Romania, using resources, sets, and objects according to an innovative industry methodology designed to reduce the carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices in filmmaking.

The film, an Italian-Romanian co-production, will officially enter the program of cinemas nationwide starting January 26, 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right opposition readies no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan government
03 December 2025
Real Estate
Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex
03 December 2025
Administration
Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties
03 December 2025
Events
Marilyn Manson to perform at Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest in 2026
03 December 2025
Politics
Romania’s government advances law on magistrates’ pensions in Parliament
03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian PM travels to Vienna for talks on energy cooperation, stronger bilateral ties
02 December 2025
Environment
Water reserves in Romania decreasing at alarming rates, report shows
02 December 2025
People
British teenager goes missing while hiking in Romania