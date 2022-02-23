VC firm Catalyst Romania launches its second fund after raising EUR 50 mln

Catalyst Romania, one of the leading technology-focused venture capital firms in Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, raised EUR 50 mln amid strong interest expressed by institutional and individual investors and launched its second venture capital fund targeting TMT companies.

Catalyst Romania Fund II will continue focusing on tech companies that have already launched products into their target markets and have experienced management teams. During the initial investment period, the fund plans to provide between EUR 1 mln and 3 mln to 16 Romanian companies to support their growth objectives and international expansion plans.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has been established with support from the European Investment Fund (EIF) as the cornerstone investor with capital from JEREMIE Romania Reflows and the EU’s InnovFin Program, as well as LP contributions from many other investors.

It is the first second-generation venture fund in Romania’s history, which is a unique achievement driven by the results and experience of the team.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has already invested in two companies, and three more are in the due diligence phase. The first investment, Seedblink, is a next-generation crowd-investing platform, and the second investment, Code of Talent, is a leading micro-learning solution dedicated to employee training.

The Fund has already built a strong pipeline, and the team believes in the continued availability of excellent investment opportunities from the growing start-up ecosystem in Romania and the region.

Initially sponsored by 3TS Capital Partners, Catalyst Romania’s current and past funds now total over EUR 40 mln. Investors include EIF, Banca Transilvania and other institutional and private investors.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)