Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:00
Business

VC firm Catalyst Romania launches its second fund after raising EUR 50 mln

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Catalyst Romania, one of the leading technology-focused venture capital firms in Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, raised EUR 50 mln amid strong interest expressed by institutional and individual investors and launched its second venture capital fund targeting TMT companies.

Catalyst Romania Fund II will continue focusing on tech companies that have already launched products into their target markets and have experienced management teams. During the initial investment period, the fund plans to provide between EUR 1 mln and 3 mln to 16 Romanian companies to support their growth objectives and international expansion plans.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has been established with support from the European Investment Fund (EIF) as the cornerstone investor with capital from JEREMIE Romania Reflows and the EU’s InnovFin Program, as well as LP contributions from many other investors.

It is the first second-generation venture fund in Romania’s history, which is a unique achievement driven by the results and experience of the team.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has already invested in two companies, and three more are in the due diligence phase. The first investment, Seedblink, is a next-generation crowd-investing platform, and the second investment, Code of Talent, is a leading micro-learning solution dedicated to employee training.

The Fund has already built a strong pipeline, and the team believes in the continued availability of excellent investment opportunities from the growing start-up ecosystem in Romania and the region.

Initially sponsored by 3TS Capital Partners, Catalyst Romania’s current and past funds now total over EUR 40 mln. Investors include EIF, Banca Transilvania and other institutional and private investors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 14:49
01 September 2021
RI +
Romanian digital marketing startup reveals development plans after EUR 600,000 funding
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:00
Business

VC firm Catalyst Romania launches its second fund after raising EUR 50 mln

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Catalyst Romania, one of the leading technology-focused venture capital firms in Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, raised EUR 50 mln amid strong interest expressed by institutional and individual investors and launched its second venture capital fund targeting TMT companies.

Catalyst Romania Fund II will continue focusing on tech companies that have already launched products into their target markets and have experienced management teams. During the initial investment period, the fund plans to provide between EUR 1 mln and 3 mln to 16 Romanian companies to support their growth objectives and international expansion plans.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has been established with support from the European Investment Fund (EIF) as the cornerstone investor with capital from JEREMIE Romania Reflows and the EU’s InnovFin Program, as well as LP contributions from many other investors.

It is the first second-generation venture fund in Romania’s history, which is a unique achievement driven by the results and experience of the team.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has already invested in two companies, and three more are in the due diligence phase. The first investment, Seedblink, is a next-generation crowd-investing platform, and the second investment, Code of Talent, is a leading micro-learning solution dedicated to employee training.

The Fund has already built a strong pipeline, and the team believes in the continued availability of excellent investment opportunities from the growing start-up ecosystem in Romania and the region.

Initially sponsored by 3TS Capital Partners, Catalyst Romania’s current and past funds now total over EUR 40 mln. Investors include EIF, Banca Transilvania and other institutional and private investors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 14:49
01 September 2021
RI +
Romanian digital marketing startup reveals development plans after EUR 600,000 funding
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks