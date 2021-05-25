Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 12:15
People

WHO awards RO doctor who tried to save Covid-19 patients from hospital fire

25 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Doctor Cătălin Denciu, who suffered severe burns after trying to save several Covid-19 patients from the fire that broke at Piatra-Neamț county hospital last year, received the WHO Director-General's Award for Global Health.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, made the announcement during his opening speech at the World Health Assembly on May 24. 

"Dr Catalin Denciu is an intensive care specialist in Romania. He was on duty in November last year, caring for patients with Covid-19, when a fire broke out in the hospital. Ten patients died in the fire, and in trying to save others, Dr Denciu suffered third-degree burns to 40% of his body. Today we will honor him with an award for his service, sacrifice and example," he said.

Denciu, who after the fire was transferred to Belgium for specialized treatment, said he accepted the award on behalf of the entire medical staff in Romania and around the world who are in the first line of the fight against Covid-19, on behalf of the Covid-19 patients who experienced the illness, and of the families of healthcare professionals. 

"As I said before, I did my duty to my patients and colleagues. A physician's white coat comes with huge responsibilities and expectations. I urge you to show solidarity with the medical staff, to support them in every way, and to fight together with them to defeat the pandemic. Heroes are those who, each day for more than a year, continue to care for their patients and their families, despite all difficulties and barriers. It is an award for those resilient, for those who do not give up and keep on going. And I'm very proud to be one of those people," Denciu said upon accepting the distinction. 

Ten patients lost their lives in the fire that broke at the county hospital in Piatra-Neamț, in northeastern Romania, on November 14 of last year. All of them were Covid-19 patients. 

(Photo: screenshot from video)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 12:15
People

WHO awards RO doctor who tried to save Covid-19 patients from hospital fire

25 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Doctor Cătălin Denciu, who suffered severe burns after trying to save several Covid-19 patients from the fire that broke at Piatra-Neamț county hospital last year, received the WHO Director-General's Award for Global Health.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, made the announcement during his opening speech at the World Health Assembly on May 24. 

"Dr Catalin Denciu is an intensive care specialist in Romania. He was on duty in November last year, caring for patients with Covid-19, when a fire broke out in the hospital. Ten patients died in the fire, and in trying to save others, Dr Denciu suffered third-degree burns to 40% of his body. Today we will honor him with an award for his service, sacrifice and example," he said.

Denciu, who after the fire was transferred to Belgium for specialized treatment, said he accepted the award on behalf of the entire medical staff in Romania and around the world who are in the first line of the fight against Covid-19, on behalf of the Covid-19 patients who experienced the illness, and of the families of healthcare professionals. 

"As I said before, I did my duty to my patients and colleagues. A physician's white coat comes with huge responsibilities and expectations. I urge you to show solidarity with the medical staff, to support them in every way, and to fight together with them to defeat the pandemic. Heroes are those who, each day for more than a year, continue to care for their patients and their families, despite all difficulties and barriers. It is an award for those resilient, for those who do not give up and keep on going. And I'm very proud to be one of those people," Denciu said upon accepting the distinction. 

Ten patients lost their lives in the fire that broke at the county hospital in Piatra-Neamț, in northeastern Romania, on November 14 of last year. All of them were Covid-19 patients. 

(Photo: screenshot from video)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars