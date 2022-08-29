Romanian athlete Cătălin Chirilă won the bronze medal in the 350m canoe sprint at the ICF (International Canoe Federation) Canoe Sprint Super Cup held in Oklahoma between August 26 and 27, News.ro reported.

Previously winning the world and European titles in the Olympic 1000m single canoe and taking home world silver and European bronze in the 500m single canoe, Cătălin Chirilă was now third in the semi-finals with 1:15.67, preceded by Serghei Tarnovschi from Moldova and Wiktor Glazunow from Poland.

In the final, Chirilă took third place on the podium with a time of 1:14.72. The first two positions were occupied by Tarnovschi (1:12.91) and Martin Fuksa from the Czech Republic (1:12.94).

"Thank you all for your support! It was a great experience, which I hope to repeat in the future. Thank you to my coaches and everyone who helps me give it my all every day," said the athlete on his personal Facebook page.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cătălin Chirilă's Facebook page)