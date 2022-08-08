Romania’s Cătălin Chirilă claims gold and silver at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Romanian Cătălin Chirilă has achieved an excellent performance at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada, winning gold in the men’s C1 1000 m race on Sunday, August 7. But that was his second medal at the competition, as he also claimed silver in men’s C1 500 the day before.

The gold won on Sunday is a major performance for Romanian sports, as it is the country’s first C1 1000 world title since 1986. Cătălin Chirilă outraced Olympic champion Isaquias dos Santos for this medal.

“This is my first world championships in the C1, so this result is phenomenal and I’m very happy for it,” Chirilă said on Sunday, quoted by Canoeicf.com. “To prepare for this has been a lot of pain. This is my road to Paris so we will see.”

According to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Ivan Patzaichin (twice, in 1973 and 1977) and Simion Ismailciuc (in 1963) are the other two Romanians who won gold in this event. Most recently, Victor Partnoi claimed bronze in 1994.

Cătălin Chirilă also claimed the second position and the silver medal in the men’s C1 500 m race at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. He was outraced only by Brazilian Isaquias dos Santos, while Czech Martin Fuksa finished the race in third place.

Florin Popescu and Petre Condrat are Cătălin Chirilă’s coaches.

