Coronavirus pandemic: Romanian bookstore chain partners with retailer for bookstand
30 April 2020
A Cărtureşti bookrack is available inside the Mega Image Concept Store Băneasa starting April 28.

Bookstore chain Cărtureşti closed all of its 40 units in Bucharest and the country for safety reasons and as malls closed because of restrictions established by the military ordinances. The company was left only with its online operations.

Meanwhile, retailer Mega Image has kept all of its 800 supermarkets and proximity stores open.

The bookstand available inside Mega Image Concept Store Băneasa gathers almost 300 titles from areas such as fiction, psychology, business, personal development, philosophy, sciences, hobby, or children's books.

"We believe the food for thought is as important as the one for the body, so the image of a daily shopping cart where books are found alongside, bread, milk, fruits, and vegetables can only make us happy and give us hope that book retail will survive this difficult period for the industry. Books should be among the basic products, and we hope to convince as many people as possible about this," Ana Niculescu, communication manager with Cărtureşti, said.

