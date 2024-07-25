Carrefour completes rebranding of Cora hypermarket in Bucharest

French retailer Carrefour completed the rebranding of a Cora hypermarket in Bucharest, following the acquisition of the competitor's network in Romania. The newly remodeled store is part of the Supernova commercial center on Alexandriei Road and was officially inaugurated on July 25.

"As a result of the integration of large-format Cora stores into the Carrefour universe, the retailer's hypermarket network reaches 57 stores open nationwide, one of which has been remodeled and rebranded in Bucharest, with the others to be officially inaugurated soon," Carrefour Romania said.

The new hypermarket in the Supernova shopping center has a sales area of ​​6,881 square meters and 160 employees.

Octavian Taralunga, Store Manager of Carrefour Alexandriei, stated: "We reaffirm our commitment to offering the best portfolio of products and services to Romanians, expanding our hypermarket network by opening a new Carrefour store in Bucharest, a key city for our customers."

The hypermarket is the first format that Carrefour launched on the Romanian market in 2001, and it plays a significant role, the company said, adding that network expansion is part of its omnichannel strategy.

With the acquisition of Romania Hypermarche SA operations, Carrefour reached approximately 450 stores in 113 cities in the country.

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)