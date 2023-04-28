M&A

Carrefour confirms takeover of Cora operations in Romania

28 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French group Carrefour has officially announced the signing of an agreement for the takeover of Cora stores in Romania, which will be rebranded under its own label and are expected to consolidate its position on the market.

Cora operates ten hypermarkets and eight proximity stores Cora Urban.

“Carrefour has full confidence in the hypermarket format and its strategic role for the local presence, being the main source for the weekly buying missions and meeting the basic needs of our customers,” said Carrefour Romania CEO Julien Munch.

The transaction is subject to approval by the competent competition authorities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Carrefour confirms takeover of Cora operations in Romania

28 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French group Carrefour has officially announced the signing of an agreement for the takeover of Cora stores in Romania, which will be rebranded under its own label and are expected to consolidate its position on the market.

Cora operates ten hypermarkets and eight proximity stores Cora Urban.

“Carrefour has full confidence in the hypermarket format and its strategic role for the local presence, being the main source for the weekly buying missions and meeting the basic needs of our customers,” said Carrefour Romania CEO Julien Munch.

The transaction is subject to approval by the competent competition authorities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world