Romanian courier firm Cargus ready to send parcels to Bulgaria and Greece

Cargus, one of the main courier companies in Romania, is expanding its portfolio by launching an international service, allowing its customers to send parcels from Romania to foreign destinations, such as Bulgaria and Greece, in the initial stage.

This step marks a landmark in the company's international expansion strategy, with plans to expand to other European destinations in the near future.

The service offers Romanian businesses the opportunity to ship parcels internationally, simply and efficiently, using the same processes they are familiar with when shipping domestically.

The new service complements the existing international network and the capabilities of Cargus, which currently allow deliveries from countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia to Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cargus)