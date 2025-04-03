Macro

Capital Economics says political context puts Romania's modest economic growth at risk

03 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Capital Economics expects moderate growth in Romania's GDP this year and in 2026, of 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively, according to Curs de Guvernare.

"The political context poses a major risk to the economic outlook, given the divisions within the governing coalition and the increase in support for the far right ahead of the rescheduled presidential elections," according to the think tank's report on Central and Eastern Europe.

Capital Economics analysts have revised their GDP growth forecasts for most countries in the region upwards for this year, considering that economies will accelerate in 2026 despite the obstacles generated by the tariffs imposed by the US.

However, Romania stands out as a laggard with a modest advance in economic activity, a consequence of the slowdown in demand and the expected fiscal consolidation measures.

"We expect the budget deficit to narrow to 7.5% of GDP this year (from 8.6% in 2024), but this level will keep public debt on a sharp upward trajectory," the analysts argue.

This year, the current account deficit will remain high (7.8% of GDP), keeping Romania heavily dependent on capital flows.

"We expect the Central Bank (BNR) to manage a  3% depreciation of the national currency, to 5.15 lei/euro, by the end of 2025. However, a loss of investor confidence in the political or fiscal situation could cause a steeper depreciation," Capital Economics analysts warn.

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Macro

Capital Economics says political context puts Romania's modest economic growth at risk

03 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Capital Economics expects moderate growth in Romania's GDP this year and in 2026, of 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively, according to Curs de Guvernare.

"The political context poses a major risk to the economic outlook, given the divisions within the governing coalition and the increase in support for the far right ahead of the rescheduled presidential elections," according to the think tank's report on Central and Eastern Europe.

Capital Economics analysts have revised their GDP growth forecasts for most countries in the region upwards for this year, considering that economies will accelerate in 2026 despite the obstacles generated by the tariffs imposed by the US.

However, Romania stands out as a laggard with a modest advance in economic activity, a consequence of the slowdown in demand and the expected fiscal consolidation measures.

"We expect the budget deficit to narrow to 7.5% of GDP this year (from 8.6% in 2024), but this level will keep public debt on a sharp upward trajectory," the analysts argue.

This year, the current account deficit will remain high (7.8% of GDP), keeping Romania heavily dependent on capital flows.

"We expect the Central Bank (BNR) to manage a  3% depreciation of the national currency, to 5.15 lei/euro, by the end of 2025. However, a loss of investor confidence in the political or fiscal situation could cause a steeper depreciation," Capital Economics analysts warn.

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 April 2025
Politics
Romania’s PM says he sent special envoy to Mar-a-Lago to mend diplomatic ties with US
03 April 2025
Defense
Report: Civil protection shelters in Romania in poor state, could only fit 600,000
03 April 2025
Events
Untold organizers announce 'mega-festival' in Bucharest this year
03 April 2025
Macro
Romania preparing aid schemes for companies impacted by new US tariffs
02 April 2025
Justice
Romanian soldiers on parental leave went to Congo as mercenaries, Defense Ministry finds
01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says