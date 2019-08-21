Canadian nuclear service provider opens office in Bucharest

Canadian state-owned Ontario Power Generation set up in Bucharest a local subsidiary of its Canadian Nuclear Partners division, local Profit.ro reported.

Canadian Nuclear Partners specializes in the operation and maintenance of nuclear, hydro and thermal energy production units, and the trade with medical and industrial isotopes. The company is controlled by the government of the Canadian province Ontario and has an annual turnover of over CAD 4 bln. It operates CANDU-type nuclear power plants, similar to those operated by the sole Romanian nuclear plant at Cernavoda.

The timing of the expansion coincides with important projects of Romanian state-owned company Nuclearelectrica for the development of the Cernavoda power plant. The most important projects regard the refurbishment of the plant’s Unit 1 (estimated to cost EUR 1.5 bln) and the construction of reactors 3 and 4 (estimated to cost EUR 5-6 bln).

At the beginning of the year, Nuclearelectrica started the procurement procedures for engineering services needed for a technical study to evaluate the state of the systems, structures and components of Unit 1, in the view of the refurbishment.

Romanian company Canadian Nuclear Partners SA, registered with a starting capital of RON 90,000 (EUR 20,000), is owned by Ontario Power Generation and the Canadian Nuclear Partners division of the Canadian state company. The company intends to enter into commercial relations with Nuclearelectrica through the standard procurement procedures carried out by the operator of the Cernavoda plant, considering that it can offer high quality technical services at competitive prices.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)