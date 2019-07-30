Romania to build nuclear reactors by itself if talks with Chinese partners fail

Romania’s negotiations with the Chinese partner for the construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant under a public-private partnership should reach an end this year. If no agreement is reached, Romania will make this investment by itself through state-owned nuclear plant Nuclearelectrica, energy minister Anton Anton said on July 29, according to local Adevarul.

The minister said, speaking of the two new reactors, that the Government has signed the agreement with the investors, which means that the talks should accelerate.

“We are negotiating the intergovernmental agreement between Romania and China,” he stated.

According to the energy minister, the backup solution is for Romania to build the reactors by itself. “We are not under pressure to accept any terms [imposed by the Chinese partner]. We have to pay a normal price, not exaggerated. We need a backup solution. If we do not have positive results [in the negotiations], then the backup solution is that Romania will build the reactors by itself, “Anton Anton said.

The investment needed to build the two reactors is estimated at around EUR 6 billion.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)