Academic Achievement, Growth on Campus: How Cambridge School of Bucharest Prepares Students for the Future

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) begins the academic year 2025/2026 on a high note, following a landmark year that celebrated the school’s 30-year anniversary. From academic milestones to a successful BSO inspection and campus expansion, CSB continues to affirm its place as one of Romania’s leading international schools.

Building on Thirty Years of Growing Together

The 2024/2025 school year was one of reflection and celebration, as CSB commemorated three decades of providing a high-quality education in Romania. The anniversary year was not only an opportunity to honour the past but also to celebrate student achievement and school progress. One of the most notable milestones was the introduction of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), with the school’s first completing their first of two IBDP years.

In addition, CSB underwent a full inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) under the new British Schools Overseas (BSO) framework. The report highlighted the school’s academic culture and student mindset, noting: “Students work hard, show curiosity and are not afraid to make mistakes. The atmosphere in the school is purposeful.”

Adding to the excitement, CSB also opened “The Cloud,” a new building dedicated to upper primary students. The modern space is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, echoing the school’s vision of blending tradition with innovation.

Academic Achievement at the Core

Academic success remains central to CSB’s reputation, and last year’s exam results once again underscored the school’s high standards. At A Level, 37% of students achieved A*-A grades, while at IGCSE, 44% of results were awarded A*-A. These results reflect not only the determination of CSB students but also the expertise and commitment of the teaching staff.

Such outcomes open doors for graduates to their dream universities worldwide, from top British institutions to highly regarded universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. The strong academic foundation at CSB ensures students are well prepared for the challenges of higher education and beyond.

The International Baccalaureate: Growing Strength to Strength

This year marks CSB’s second year of offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, with a growing cohort of students choosing the rigorous and globally respected pathway. The programme has already benefitted from exciting international collaborations with three prestigious schools: International School of Zug and Luzern (Switzerland), Hastings School (Spain), and Southbank International School (UK).

These partnerships give CSB students the chance to exchange perspectives with peers abroad, deepening their academic experience and global outlook.

Preparing for the Future: Internships and Career Pathways

Beyond academics, CSB continues to expand opportunities for students to gain practical experience. In recent years, an increasing number of Secondary students in Years 10–13 have benefitted from internships and work placements across diverse fields, including healthcare, law, banking, IT, hospitality, retail, and automotive.

These experiences allow students to explore career paths before graduation, giving them invaluable insight into their strengths and interests. Such opportunities reflect CSB’s holistic approach to education, preparing young people not only for exams but also for life.

A Growing Campus in Harmony with Nature

The academic year 2025/2026 also ushers in exciting developments on the CSB campus. Set against the stunning backdrop of Băneasa Forest, the school is expanding its facilities to support sport, wellbeing, and community life. By January 2026, a new athletic running track and football pitch will be completed, with further projects to follow, including two swimming pools, a large amphitheatre, a new library, a canteen, a climbing wall and indoor sports facilities.

All buildings are being constructed as NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Buildings), reflecting the school’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. These facilities will not only benefit students but also support the wider community, reinforcing CSB’s role as a hub for learning and collaboration in Bucharest.

Achievements Beyond the Classroom

CSB students are known for their academic rigour, and their success extends beyond the classroom. This summer, four students represented the school in international Economics Olympiads, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Australia. Their participation highlights both the school’s academic ambition and the confidence of its students to compete on the global stage.

Another highlight of the year comes from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Romania, a programme that challenges young people to push beyond their limits and develop resilience, leadership, and teamwork. For the first time in CSB’s history, three students have successfully completed the prestigious Gold Level Award expedition. Congratulations go to Luca, Iulia, and Cong, all in Year 13, who took on the extraordinary three-day challenge with determination and true CSB spirit.

As the year unfolds, CSB students will continue to take part in national and international competitions across both sport and academia. From debating to science fairs, from football to mathematics, CSB students consistently demonstrate resilience, curiosity, and a drive to succeed.

Looking Ahead

The new academic year at Cambridge School of Bucharest is set to be one of ambition and growth. With strong academic results, an expanding IB programme, prestigious international collaborations, new campus facilities, and students thriving in both local and global competitions, CSB is committed to preparing the next generation of leaders.

As the school enters its thirty-first year, the sense of purpose is clear: to nurture confident, successful students who belong to a vibrant international community. With its continued investment in academics, facilities, and student wellbeing, Cambridge School of Bucharest is poised to make 2025/2026 a year to remember.

