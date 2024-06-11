Cambridge School of Bucharest: The Only School in Romania to Offer Both the International A Levels and the International Baccalaureate

News from Companies

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has long been recognised for its commitment to academic success and raising responsible global citizens. Recently, the institution achieved a landmark milestone, becoming the first school in Romania to offer both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the A Level programmes to students in Key Stage 5 (Years 12 and 13). This dual offering is a strategic effort to provide diverse and effective educational pathways tailored to the varied aspirations and strengths of its students.

What is A Level?

A Levels, or Advanced Levels, are subject-based qualifications designed for students in Years 12 and 13 (ages 16 to 18), once they have completed their IGCSE examinations in Years 10 and 11 (ages 14 to 16). As part of the British curriculum, students typically can specialise in three to four subjects, allowing for in-depth study and a robust foundation in their chosen fields. Known for their academic rigour, the A Levels are a gateway to university education and further study, making them a versatile and highly respected qualification.

“A-Levels offer our students a depth of knowledge in their chosen subjects prepares them for university studies and beyond. Moreover, the flexibility of A Levels allows our students to tailor their education to their individual interests and future career goals. It’s not just about passing exams, it’s about fostering a deep and lasting understanding of the subjects our students are passionate about,” Mr Jonathan Wragg, Head of Secondary at Cambridge School of Bucharest.

What is the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme?

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) is an internationally recognised course of study developed by the International Baccalaureate Organisation. Aimed at students aged 16 to 19, the IBDP is renowned for its rigorous academic and personal standards. It strives to cultivate students who excel physically, intellectually, emotionally, and ethically. The IBDP curriculum is structured around six subject groups and the DP core, which includes Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS), and the Extended Essay.

The IBDP framework is meticulously designed to foster a well-rounded educational experience. It comprises six subject groups: Studies in Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individuals and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics, and the Arts. This diverse curriculum ensures students receive a balanced education that promotes both specialization and broad knowledge.

"The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) at Cambridge School of Bucharest stands out for its unique approach to education, embedding critical-thinking and research skills at its core. Our students engage in hands-on, practical activities and real-life examples that not only enhance their academic understanding but also prepare them for the responsibilities of transitioning from secondary school to university. The IBDP nurtures well-rounded individuals who are equipped to excel in their future academic and professional endeavours," Ms Alexandra Dache, IB Coordinator at Cambridge School of Bucharest.

The Importance of Differentiated Learning in Key Stage 5

While both the IBDP and A Levels are prestigious, they cater to different educational philosophies and student needs. A Levels offer depth in a few chosen subjects, enabling students to specialise in areas closely aligned with their future academic and career plans. Conversely, the IBDP requires students to engage with a broader curriculum, encompassing six subject groups and core components that promote interdisciplinary understanding and personal growth.

Providing differentiated learning opportunities in Key Stage 5 is crucial for aligning with the developmental needs and future aspirations of students. By offering both the IBDP and A Levels, CSB caters to a wide array of learning styles and career interests. This dual approach maximises students’ strengths and provides a broad spectrum of academic opportunities, ensuring every student can find a path that best suits their future ambitions.

Proven Success at Cambridge School of Bucharest

CSB's dedication to high-quality education is reflected in its impressive track record of student achievements. The school consistently produces graduates who gain acceptance to top universities worldwide. Over the past decade, four students have been admitted to the prestigious University of Cambridge. The majority of students that have graduated this academic year for the Class of 2024 alone, have gone on to top universities all over the world, including UCL, University of Bocconi, San Francisco State University, and many more.

“Our school’s unwavering dedication and insightful guidance transforms our potential into achievement, preparing us to tackle the IBDP with confidence and resilience,” Maria, Year 11 student at Cambridge School of Bucharest.

Sustaining Success in Education

The sustained success of CSB students is largely due to the school's dedicated faculty and dynamic educational programmes. By offering both the IBDP and A Level programmes, CSB ensures that each student receives a personalised and effective education that prepares them for the complexities of the modern world. This strategic educational approach has established CSB as a leader in the academic community, fostering environments that challenge and motivate students to excel.

In addition to rigorous academic support, CSB offers extensive opportunities to volunteer, engage with charity work, take part in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award, and so much more. The school offers guidance on university admissions, ensuring students make informed choices about their future. With the unique combination of A Levels and the International Baccalaureate, CSB students are well-prepared to navigate their academic and professional futures with confidence and competence.

