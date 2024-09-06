Cambridge School of Bucharest Celebrates Outstanding IGCSE, AS Level, and A Level Results for the Academic Year 2023/24

News from Companies

Academic year 2023/24 has proven to be another remarkable chapter in the history of Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB), as the recently released examination results for IGCSE, AS Level, and A Level students continue the school’s tradition of academic success.

With students securing top grades across the board, CSB reaffirms its position as a leading institution that not only nurtures intellectual growth but also paves the way for its students to attend prestigious universities worldwide.

Stellar IGCSE Results: A Testament to Dedication and Hard Work

This year’s IGCSE results are a shining example of the dedication and hard work of both students and teachers at CSB. An impressive 28% of the IGCSE cohort achieved the highest grade possible, an A*, underscoring the school’s commitment to academic excellence. Among these high achievers, two students have particularly stood out: Ilinca, who secured an astonishing 10 A* grades, and Ana, who earned an impressive 9 A* grades. Their achievements are a source of immense pride for the school and a testament to the rigorous academic environment that CSB provides.

“Over the past two years, CSB has provided me with continuous support and excellent resources, which undoubtedly played a major role in my path to success,” Ilinca, Year 12 student at CSB.

The success of Ilinca, Ana, and their peers is not just a reflection of their own hard work but also of the comprehensive support system that CSB offers. The highly qualified and dedicated teaching staff at CSB plays a pivotal role in guiding students toward achieving their full potential. The school’s modern learning facilities, which include Science, Technology, and Creative Arts suites, provide students with the resources they need to excel in their studies.

Outstanding AS Level Achievements: A Step Closer to University Dreams

The AS Level results for 2023/24 have further solidified CSB’s reputation. With 31% of students securing an A, the highest possible grade at this level, CSB students have demonstrated an outstanding level of performance. These results are significant as they mark an important milestone in the academic journey of students, bringing them one step closer to their ultimate goal of securing a place at a top university.

The rigorous AS Level curriculum at CSB is designed to challenge students while also fostering a deep understanding of their chosen subjects. This approach not only prepares students for the continued academic demands of A Levels but also equips them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in higher education and beyond.

A Level Success: Paving the Way to Global Universities

For A Level students, the results this year have been nothing short of exceptional. CSB proudly reports a 100% pass rate, with 15% of students achieving the coveted A* grade. Additionally, an impressive 95% of students received grades ranging from A* to C, showcasing the high standards maintained by the school and the dedication of its students.

These outstanding results have set the stage for the Class of 2024 to embark on the next chapter of their academic journey. CSB students are well on their way to attending some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including University College London (UCL), Bocconi University, ETH Zurich, San Diego State University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison to name a few. The diversity of these institutions reflects the global aspirations of CSB students and the school’s commitment to fostering a multicultural and internationally-minded learning environment.

A Commitment to Excellence: The CSB Experience

At Cambridge School of Bucharest, academic success is not just about grades; it is about instilling a deep-seated confidence, determination, and desire in students to pursue their dreams. The school’s ethos centres on providing a holistic education that prepares students not just for exams, but for life. This is achieved through a blend of rigorous academic programmes, a nurturing environment, and access to top-notch facilities that cater to a wide range of interests and talents.

“The supportive environment provided by all teachers and staff members at CSB equipped me with the necessary skills and positive mindset to succeed in these examinations,” Ana, Year 12 student at CSB.

CSB’s commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of the school, from its cutting-edge technology suites to its vibrant creative arts programmes. The school’s teachers are not only subject-matter experts but also mentors who are dedicated to helping students navigate the challenges of their academic journey. This combination of high academic standards, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive learning environment is what sets CSB apart as a leading institution in international education.

Looking Ahead: The Future is Bright for CSB Students

As Cambridge School of Bucharest celebrates its 30-Year anniversary, the school remains committed to supporting its students in every way possible by preparing them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed.

To find out more, contact CSB’s Admissions Team here.

*This is a Press release.