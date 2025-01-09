Romanian far-right party AUR to hold protest against annulment of presidential elections

Romania's radical party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) is set to hold a large-scale protest for “freedom and democracy” on January 12 in Bucharest, marking their opposition to the annulment of the presidential elections by the Romanian Constitutional Court.

AUR is also holding the event to signal their disapproval of incumbent president Klaus Iohannis, whose mandate was extended until the election of a new president. The party claims "tens of thousands of Romanians from across the country and the diaspora will gather to demand respect for their vote, a rerun of the second round, and the removal of the Iohannis regime."

AUR describes the annulment as a dangerous precedent that could lead to dictatorship and vows to defend democracy, the sanctity of voting, and fundamental rights.

The authorized protest will follow the route: Piața Universității – Piața Victoriei – Pasajul Basarab – Palatul Cotroceni – Piața Operei – Calea Victoriei – Piața Victoriei, according to a press release cited by Agerpres.

After the first round of the now-annulled presidential elections, AUR, whose leader George Simion gathered only 13.8% of votes and therefore missed the second round, has been encouraging smaller protests in Bucharest and other cities.

On Saturday, January 4, around 300 people, including Simion, protested in Piața Victoriei against the annulment of last year's presidential elections. Also in attendance was Călin Georgescu, the previously obscure far-right politician who surprisingly claimed first place in the first round of the elections, with almost 23% of votes.

The leaders of the ruling coalition made up of the Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians (UDMR), and the minorities' group met on Wednesday evening, January 8, to decide on the new dates for the presidential elections. According to the agreed election schedule, the first round will take place on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18.

