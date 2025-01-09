Romania’s ruling coalition sets new dates for presidential elections, confirms candidate

The leaders of the ruling coalition made up of the Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians (UDMR), and the minorities' group met on Wednesday evening, January 8, to decide on the new dates for the presidential elections. According to the agreed election schedule, the first round will take place on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18.

Also, the coalition leaders have officially reconfirmed former Liberal leader Crin Antonescu as their candidate, News.ro reported. At the beginning of the year, Antonescu said his candidacy was "unilaterally suspended."

The government is set to approve next week the necessary emergency ordinances and decisions to formalize the election schedule.

Romania has to rerun the presidential elections after the Constitutional Court (CCR) decided to annul last year's entire presidential election process following declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the first round held in November. Ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu scored a surprise win in the first vote and was due to face reformist candidate Elena Lasconi (USR) in the second round on December 8.

In a first reaction to the new election dates, USR leader Lasconi welcomed the announcement but raised several questions, including how the new dates were chosen and who was responsible for canceling last year's elections.

"Regardless of the election date, they won't be able to avoid the inevitable: Romanians expect something different after 35 years. I will stand before the Romanian people and show that there is an alternative to isolationism and old-style politics," Elena Lasconi said in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, George Simion, the president of the right-wing populist party AUR, said that he does not believe the presidential elections will be held on May 4 and 18, as decided by the governing coalition, "until he sees the government decision,” according to Agerpres. He also stated that the Romanians wanted last year's runoff to take place, which is also what Călin Georgescu repeatedly said while trying to appeal the Constitutional Court's annulment decision.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)