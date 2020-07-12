Profile picture for user sfodor
Wheelchair skiing: Five slopes in Romania receive chairs for people with motor disabilities

07 December 2020
Five ski slopes in Romania received chairs that can be used for skiing by people with disabilities. The chairs were donated by Caiac Smile Association, which fitted the wheelchairs. 

The slopes Icoana in Cavnic, Feleacu in Cluj, Cheile Gradistei, Poiana Brasov, and Vatra Dornei will have one such chair each. 

People with disabilities will be able to use the chairs for free. They will also receive ski lessons from trainers of the association.

“We delivered the chairs during the weekend; adjustments are still being made, but they will probably be put into use at the end of the week,” Ionut Stancovici, the president of the association, told Mediafax.

In the past, the association rolled out other sports activities for people with disabilities. 

“We started in 2011, and we took people with disabilities kayaking, first at pool level, then on a lake, and then rivers. We wanted to do something for them during the winter. This is how the idea of the special ski chairs emerged,” he explained.

 

Nu sta deoparte, poți și tu să te bucuri de zăpadă.

Posted by Caiac SMile on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Romanian county invests EUR 16 mln in school campus for children with disabilities

(Photo: Caiac Smile Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
