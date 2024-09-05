Café Athénée reopens with style, refinement, and exquisite flavors

News from Companies

Café Athénée, a cherished destination for Bucharest locals, has reopened its doors this September following an extensive renovation and a 1 million Euro investment by Ana Hotels. Located on the ground floor of the InterContinental Athénée Palace hotel, the café has regained its elegance with a fresh design that seamlessly blends art deco elements with neoclassical influences. With a capacity of 50 seats, including outdoor tables for those who prefer al fresco dining, Café Athénée offers a Parisian atmosphere, eagerly anticipated by its many loyal patrons.

The newly renovated space is a design masterpiece, with every detail meticulously chosen to create an atmosphere of sophistication. Architectural elements such as graceful arches, warm wooden panels, and a stylish wallpaper add depth and character, while the artwork on the walls pays tribute to the musical heritage of the nearby Romanian Athenaeum. Leading architecture firms from Great Britain and Romania played a key role in bringing the Café Athénée project to life, blending international expertise with local flair.

“Café Athénée has always been a beloved venue for both Bucharest residents, and guests of the InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel. The reopening of this cherished space is a significant moment for us, and the positive feedback we have already received confirms that we have preserved the essence of the place while introducing a fresh new touch,” said Nicolaas Houwert, General Manager of the InterContinental Athénée Palace.

Refined flavors and artisanal delights on the new menu

The menu of Café Athénée offers a refined selection of dishes for any time of the day. Starting in the morning, guests can indulge in classic breakfast and brunch options such as poached eggs, tartines, croissants, or caviar, followed by delicious dishes available throughout the day, and of course, Café Athénée's signature desserts. All culinary options can be complemented with specialty coffees and teas, cocktails, or carefully selected wines and bubbles.

A unique feature of the menu includes trompe l'oeil dishes that delight and surprise: inspired by the classic appearance of desserts, these creations are reimagined with savory ingredients, making them perfect for any time of day. The éclair hides a fine salmon tartar within a crispy pâte à choux, while the millefeuille, seemingly a dessert, reveals layers of delicious hummus.

The culinary offering is completed by a variety of artisanal pastries and special desserts crafted by Pastry Chef Mihaela (Mimi) Dima, displayed in a dedicated showcase that entices guests to enjoy them on-site or take them home for later indulgence. This sweet corner of the café is undoubtedly a must-try attraction.

With easy access from the street and a view of the Romanian Athenaeum, Café Athénée becomes the ideal destination for a delightful culinary experience in a stylish setting. The welcoming atmosphere, impeccable service, and elegant space make this location a true landmark for those seeking a distinctive destination in the heart of Bucharest. We invite you to rediscover Café Athénée – a place of refinement and exquisite flavors!

For more information about Café Athénée or to make a reservation, please contact us at +40 21 303 3777 or via email at buhap.info@ihg.com.

*This is a press release.