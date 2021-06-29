Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 08:10
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

29 June 2021
The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET briefly climbed over the 12,000-point mark on Monday, June 28.

It’s the first time since the index’s launch in September 1997 that this level is reached.

The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a 0.78% increase over the previous session.

The BET’s performance on Monday came even as the bigger European markets were in the red due to concerns related to new travel restrictions that may be enforced in the EU to limit the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Germany’s DAX index was down 0.3% on Monday, while the French CAC 40 index dropped by 0.94%, and Spain’s IBEX lost 1.88%.

Year-to-date, the BET is up 22%, recording the fifth-best performance among European country indices.

The top five markets in Europe in the first half of this year are all from the CEE region, namely Slovenia, Bulgaria, Austria, Estonia and Romania, according to Tradingeconomics.com data.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

