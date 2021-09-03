Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Romanian stock exchange to launch index for alternative AeRO market

03 September 2021
Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), said that the local stock exchange notified the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), the local capital market supervisor, of the establishment of an index for the AeRO market, expected to be launched in the next 30 days, Ziarul Financiar reported.

AeRO witnessed unprecedented dynamics over the past year, when small entrepreneurial companies in various sectors, including a significant number of tech companies, used it to raise capital with share issues.

In May, Hanga said at another event that on the agenda of the Indices Commission of BVB, there is a proposal to set up, in the second half of the year, an "entrepreneurial index," representative for the secondary stock market.

"It will be built according to the model we apply to the other indices. (...) It will be 'a living animal,' it will be an index that as companies come (and we expect more and more companies to come, including from the area of technology), it will develop and diversify. This is the objective so that in the second half of the year, we have an index that is representative and that gives an indication regarding the evolution of the AeRO market," Radu Hanga said a few months ago.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

10 March 2021
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

10 March 2021
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
