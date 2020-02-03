Bucharest Stock Exchange index down 10% last week amid Covid-9 sell-off

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), BET, dropped by nearly 10% last week amid the investors’ concerns about the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the global economy, which determined a sell-off on major international markets.

The BET recorded its steepest decline on Friday, February 28, when it lost 4.6%, as the Romanian authorities announced that two other cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country.

Among the companies worst hit on Friday, the shares of oil and gas company OMV Petrom plunged by 7.7%, those of power producer Nuclearelectrica dropped by 6.3%, and the shares of oil transport company Conpet by 5.7%.

The country’s biggest bank - Banca Transilvania - also saw its shares sliding down by more than 5%.

