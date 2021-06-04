Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue chips boast average 14% surge in Q1

Construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP), nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), and aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR) were the best performing shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's main market in the first three months of 2021.

They recorded gains of 83%, 42%, and 25%, according to BVB data. The market's blue-chip index BET advanced by 14% in Q1, marking the best start of the year since 2012, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Among the 17 shares that are part of the BET index, only those of the medical services provider MedLife (M) had a negative evolution in the first three months of 2021, decreasing by 6%, BVB data show.

The value of transactions on the BVB's main market reached about EUR 500 mln in the first three months of the year, standing for an average daily turnover of EUR 7.9 mln.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]