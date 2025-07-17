Public vote for BVB Arena finalists, open until July 31

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced the semi-finalists for the 2025 edition of its flagship program, BVB Arena, which aims to highlight ambitious Romanian entrepreneurial companies capable of driving the national economy.

From an impressive initial pool of 485 valid nominations, the Nomination Committee selected 50 semi-finalist companies representing diverse sectors, including IT&C, trade, manufacturing, and food industries. The public is now invited to participate actively by voting on the BVB Arena platform until July 31 to select three of the 15 finalist companies. The remaining 12 finalists will be determined by a Jury panel on August 1.

This year's nominees predominantly represent small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), making up 80% of the total, alongside start-ups and larger corporate entities. Geographically, Bucharest and Ilfov dominate with 38% of nominations, followed by prominent entrepreneurial hubs such as Cluj, Prahova, Brașov, Bacău, Iași, Suceava, and Timiș.

The BVB Arena 2025 program, held under the slogan "We train Romanian capital," positions the Bucharest Stock Exchange as an essential financing channel for local businesses. Over the past eight years, BVB Arena has attracted over 1,500 Romanian companies, helping its participants to secure close to EUR 270 million in equity financing and bond issuances.

The semi-finalist companies include several listed companies, like AROBS Transilvania Software, Teraplast, Simtel Team, and Visual Fan, and popular consumer brands such as Cris-Tim, Agricola International, Christian Tour, and Salad Box, alongside smaller businesses and startups, reflecting Romania’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The full list of semifinalists is available on bvbarena.ro, where anyone can vote for their favorite for the final.

The selected finalists will be celebrated at an awards gala in September, with additional Meetup events and a book highlighting the success stories of the finalists planned for later stages of the program.

