Who are the 15 Romanian companies selected in the BVB Arena hall of fame? Watch the BVB Arena 2025 Gala live on Romania Insider

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will announce the 15 finalist companies participating in the BVB Arena 2025 at its annual Awards Gala taking place this evening (Thursday, September 25) at 7:30 PM.

The event aims to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of the 15 finalist companies and inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence.

The BVB Arena 2025 Awards Gala will be streamed LIVE on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube si LinkedIn.

The BVB Arena 2025 Awards Gala will start with opening remarks from Loredana Chitu, BVB Vicepresident, Radu Miruta, Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Dragos Pislaru, Minister of Investments and European Projects, Alexandru Petrescu, President of Financial Supervisory Authority, and Remus Vulpescu, BVB CEO, followed by the awarding of the 15 BVB Arena 2025 finalist companies.

In the first stage of the BVB Arena 2025 project, carried out between April 28 and May 31, supporters of the program, together with the Nomination Committee, proposed 485 Romanian companies through the platform www.bvbarena.ro. Most of the nominated companies are from the IT&C fields, followed by those from the trade sector, the manufacturing industry and the food industry. In terms of geographical distribution, Bucharest and Ilfov occupy a cumulative percentage of 38% followed by Cluj, Prahova, Brasov, Bacau, Iasi, Suceava, and Timis. Regarding the segmentation of the nominated companies, 80% are SME companies, 5% Start-ups and 15% Corporate.

The 50 semi-finalist companies of the program, selected by the members of the BVB Arena Nomination Committee, were announced on July 9, when the public vote started on www.bvbarena.ro to select the first three of the 15 finalists. The vote ended on July 31 and, on August 1, the competition’s Jury selected the other 12 companies that will be awarded in tonight’s gala.

Another stage of the program, which will take place in October-November 2025, is dedicated to Meetup-type events in which the finalist and semi-finalist companies, companies nominated in the current edition or that register on the program platform, will be able to participate. The final stage is the writing of the book containing the success stories of this year's finalists, which will be launched in early 2026.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange's BVB Arena program, now in its eighth edition, has surpassed 1,500 companies registered in the program and a total of 20 semi-finalists and finalists have used the tools provided by BVB. The total value of the 40 rounds of equity financing and bond issuances on BVB carried out by the 20 semi-finalists and finalists in the program is almost EUR 270 million.