Company Profile

This article series tells the stories of the 15 finalists selected in the BVB Arena program. BVB Arena is the flagship program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, dedicated to developing and promoting the Romanian entrepreneurial environment. The program’s goal is to select and promote Romanian companies that have the greatest growth potential and high chances of becoming impactful players in the local and even regional economy. Nominations for the BVB Arena 2025 program are open until May 31 (at this link).

Founded in 2016 by five local investors, Alezzi has become one of the biggest residential developers on the Romanian Black Sea Coast. In the case of Alezzi, the inspiration behind the projects and the market's needs went hand in hand, proving to be a winning fusion - a recipe for success that would define most of the company's projects. More precisely, it is about redefining the concept of housing, which, in the case of Alezzi, addresses both family life and investors.

“The demand for modern apartments, with functional design and premium amenities that we identified in 2016, became just the opportunity to implement this vision. Success would be confirmed from the very first project, Alezzi Beach Resort, which validated our confidence that the market needed a new approach, focused on quality, functionality, and innovation,” says Daniel Perifan, Co-founder & CEO of Alezzi.

In financial terms, Alezzi has recorded steady and sustainable growth, achieving record sales and expanding its project portfolio year after year.

“The increase in the number of employees and partners was proportional to the expansion of the business, reaching over 200 professionals from various fields, including engineering, architecture, design, marketing, and sales, each bringing an essential contribution to the development of the company. Thus, we have become an important player in the real estate market in Constanta and on the Black Sea coast, and today we are perceived as a symbol of quality and innovation,” adds Daniel Perifan.

Company identity

In less than a decade, Alezzi has become a leader in real estate development in Constanta and Mamaia, setting new standards of quality with each project. At the same time, it has kept intact the values that tell the Alezzi story: integrity, respect for clients and the community, sustainability, and the promise to always deliver on time, regardless of the challenges.

"Since 2016, we have built a solid reputation in the real estate sector, delivering over 2,500 apartments so far, in large-scale projects such as Alezzi Beach Resort or Alezzi Infinity Resort & SPA, which have changed the face of the residential market on the Romanian coast. Our projects are dedicated to a diverse audience, from families to investors, and have been developed with a special focus on comfort, modern design, and sustainability", says Daniel Perifan, Co-founder & CEO of Alezzi.

A significant and truly challenging moment for the company was undoubtedly in 2022, with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, which generated major economic uncertainties and affected global supply chains. During that period, extreme market volatility, rising raw material costs, and delays in material deliveries put pressure on Alezzi's projects but also on the company's relationships with customers.

“We managed to overcome this difficult period through a combination of agility and strategic planning. First and foremost, we were highly attentive to constant market monitoring and prepared to quickly adapt our strategies in response to new challenges. An important step was to strengthen relationships with strategic partners, especially suppliers, to ensure continuity of supply and avoid disruptions in the production chain.

We reconfigured internal processes and adopted flexible planning solutions, which allowed us to quickly adjust deliveries and optimize resource management. We placed particular emphasis on transparent communication with our customers, explaining the situation to them and assuring them that we are committed to respecting the agreed terms, even in difficult conditions. It was essential to convey trust and stability to them, which allowed us to maintain long-term relationships, even in these unfavorable circumstances,” adds the entrepreneur.

Future plans

In the short term, the company’s main objective is the successful completion of ongoing projects, respecting quality standards and delivery terms. Alezzi also plans to launch a new real estate project in Constanța, which will not only satisfy the requirements of the local market but will also set new standards of quality and innovation in real estate development in the region. This project will include, in addition to housing, commercial and leisure spaces, designed to offer a complete lifestyle, integrated into the city community.

“In the medium term, we continue to focus on expanding in Constanța, a city with significant real estate development potential. Although we already have a strong presence in this area, we aim to consolidate our project portfolio and expand our offering of modern homes, which will meet both the residential market's requirements and investment needs. In the long term, our plans aim at geographical expansion and portfolio diversification.

We want to expand in Bucharest, a city where we already have a strong connection and where we see great growth potential. Here, we intend to launch projects that will emphasize tradition and innovation, adapting to the demands of a constantly changing city. At the same time, we will explore other areas in Romania with development potential, focusing on locations that offer opportunities for sustainable growth and where we can introduce innovative and ecological solutions. In conclusion, our objectives are focused on creating projects that will bring long-term value to both the local community and the national economy, and we will implement an ambitious expansion and innovation plan, which will position our company as a leader in the field,” explains Alezzi’s Co-founder & CEO, Daniel Perifan.

*The company’s full story was published in the BVB Arena 2024 booklet, which gathers the stories of the 15 finalist companies selected last year in the program. A new edition of the BVB Arena program started in April. More details about the program and the BVB Arena 2024 booklet are available here.