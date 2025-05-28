Last chance to register for BVB Arena 2025! Why join the program?

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) invites visionary Romanian businesses to showcase their innovation and growth by joining the prestigious BVB Arena 2025 program.

Since its inception in 2017 (formerly known as "Made in Romania"), BVB Arena has spotlighted outstanding entrepreneurial achievements across Romania. Companies have until May 31, 2025, to submit their nominations and step into the spotlight.

Easy and open registration

The nomination process is open to everyone, including entrepreneurs, employees, partners, and enthusiasts who believe in a company's potential. Submit your nomination online at www.bvbarena.ro.

To qualify, companies must:

Be at least 51% Romanian-owned (individuals or legal entities)

Have at least three years of operational experience or

Report an annual turnover of at least EUR 250,000 for the most recent financial year

What comes next?

Once nominations close, an expert Nomination Committee will select 50 standout semifinalists based on their growth, innovation, and impact.

Then, the excitement escalates as the public votes online to choose three "Public Favorites" while a jury panel selects the other 12 finalists.

Throughout its previous editions, BVB Arena has consistently highlighted diverse success stories from industries such as technology, commerce, and services, making it a cornerstone for ambitious businesses seeking to accelerate their growth.

The program’s benefits

Participation in BVB Arena isn't just about recognition, it's a gateway to:

High Visibility: Finalists are featured prominently in the BVB Arena book, celebrated in podcasts, and honored at the spectacular BVB Arena Gala.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with influential entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and experts during exclusive Meetups.

Valuable Education: Participate in tailored workshops and webinars designed to boost your business strategy and financial growth.

Financial Success: Previous participants have collectively raised EUR 270 million through bond issuances and stock market listings, fueling further growth and innovation.

Companies and entrepreneurs looking to seize this opportunity can do so by registering before May 31 on www.bvbarena.ro.

---

*This is native content supported by BVB.