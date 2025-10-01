Bucharest Stock Exchange shareholders approve investment in new Moldovan exchange

The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB: BVB) approved on September 29 the participation in the share capital of a newly planned stock exchange in the Republic of Moldova, the institution announced.

BVB will contribute EUR 400,000 during the establishment phase of the project, with the option to take part in future capital increases of up to EUR 200,000.

The signing ceremony for the partnership memorandum between BVB and the other founding shareholders was held on September 15 in Chisinau. The new platform aims to support the development of Moldova’s capital market and attract additional investment.

According to Economedia.ro, the group of shareholders establishing the exchange also includes maib, Moldova’s largest credit institution, OTP Moldova, microfinance company Mikro Kapital, mobile operator Moldcell, the Public Property Agency (APP), and Donaris VIG, a non-life insurance provider.

BVB said the investment reflects its regional ambitions and commitment to strengthening financial infrastructure in neighbouring countries.

“Our involvement in the launch of a new stock exchange in Moldova is part of a broader strategy to foster capital market integration and support economic development in the region,” the institution stated.

Moldova currently has limited capital market activity, and the project is expected to create new opportunities for companies to raise financing domestically and for investors to access local securities under transparent regulatory standards.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bvb.ro)