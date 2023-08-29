Eastern Romania: Bus with Ukrainian passengers crashes into height restrictor in Năvodari

A bus carrying 40 passengers from Ukraine collided with a height restrictor in Constanța County, leaving multiple injured but no fatalities. The accident took place late Monday evening, August 28, in the locality of Năvodari, eastern Romania.

Initial reports mentioned seven injured but conscious victims.

Authorities activated the red intervention plan, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. Several ambulances and one extrication vehicle, among others, responded to the accident.

The number of passengers needing care reached 15 as further reports came in, with only six requiring hospitalization. No fatalities were registered, and none of those receiving care are in critical condition. Two of the victims in the hospital are minors.

A similar accident happened in downtown Bucharest in December last year when a bus carrying 47 passengers, many tourists from Greece, smashed into the railing of the Unirii underpass. One man died and 21 others were injured.

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Constanta)