Constanta police chiefs dismissed after released driver causes deadly accident

Several police chiefs in the Romanian county of Constanta have been dismissed after the Police released a 19-year-old driver who had drugs in his possession without testing him. The driver later crashed into a group of pedestrians, killing two and injuring three others.

The young driver hit a group of people at the exit of the tvillage of 2 Mai in Constanta county and then fled the scene. Later found in Vama Veche, he tested positive for cocaine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine. He is now being investigated for manslaughter, reckless bodily injury, hit and run, and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The Police had stopped him twice on the same day before the crash. After the breathalyzer test came back negative he was let go both times, despite Police finding a small quantity of drugs on him. He was taken to the station but was not tested for drugs, as the officers say he did not seem to be under their effect.

Last year, DIICOT investigators forgave the same young man for possessing a small quantity of drugs.

Public outcry followed after it was revealed that the driver had been stopped by Police only to be let go prior to causing the accident. Following the inquiry initiated by the Interior Ministry, the deputy chief of the County Police Inspectorate in Constanța, the head of the Traffic Department in Constanța, the chief of the Mangalia City Police, and the head of the Vama Veche Police Office were dismissed from their positions. The announcement was made by representatives of the ministry.

The ministry also stated that criminal aspects have been identified concerning an officer and two agents.

"As a result of the verification activities conducted so far, the officers from the Control Corps identified potential criminal aspects related to the offense of abuse of office, in connection with the actions or inaction of three police officers - one officer and two agents - involved in the verification, control, and legal measures taken against the driver who, on the morning of August 19, caused a road accident resulting in the death of two young individuals and injuries to three others," a police spokesman said, quoted by Agerpres.

According to the investigation, the police officers could have tested the driver for drugs or sampled those found on him, instead of letting him go, as they had access to a drug test kit.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)