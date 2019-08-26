Polish group brings back to Romania the Burger King franchise

Polish group Amrest, which operates 46 Starbucks coffee shops in Romania, will open the first Burger King restaurant on the local market in September, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Burger King first entered the Romanian market in 2007 but the operations didn’t go as planned so the local investors who brought the franchise to Romania at that time closed all the restaurants in January 2012.

Amrest entered the Romanian market five years ago, when it took over the local Starbucks franchise. The group is one of the biggest restaurant operators in the region. It has over 500 restaurants in Poland, under the Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, Starbucks and Blue Frog brands. It also operates franchises in Hungary, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia, Spain, France, and Germany.

(Photo: Tea| Dreamstime.com)

