Energy

RO minister confirms 1.7GWh gas-fired power plant will be ready before 2027

08 August 2023

The largest natural gas-fired power plant in Europe, with a capacity of 1.7GWh and a record yield of 64%, developed by Mass Group Holding in Romania on the site of former coal-fired plant Mintia, will be ready before the end of 2026, Romanian minister of energy Sebastian Burduja confirmed after a meeting with the investors’ representatives.

The investment represents “a substantial support that Romania receives on the path of green transition and for the replacement of coal with natural gas, a strategic resource to which Romania has access,” minister Burduja said, Economica.net reported.

The project involves EUR 1.3bn of investments.

The Mintia thermal power plant was bought, on August 26, 2022, for EUR 91.23mn, without VAT, by Mass Global Energy Rom, part of the Mass Group Holding group, in a public auction.

The power plant entered insolvency proceedings on November 14, 2019, and went into conservation in the summer of 2021.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

