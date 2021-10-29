Romanian tech startup Bunnyshell named finalist in Global Startup Awards

Bunnyshell, the Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, is a finalist of Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition.

“We are honoured to join such a contest and happy to have turned to the global public to promote our vital mission to change the world by making the cloud accessible. I am sure that each of the finalists has confirmed the extraordinary innovation, creativity, and resilience that tech founders have revealed since and despite the pandemic,” said Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.

Founded in 2018 by Alin Dobra, the CEO, and Roxana Ciobanu, the CTO, Bunnyshell raised around USD 2 million in seed money. Founding came from Early Game Venture (EGV), one of the most active venture capital from Romania, and other angel investors.

Starting in 2012, the Global Startup Awards (GSA) annually selects and awards those within their respective regional tech and web industries that have shown outstanding business and service to the community. GSA will disclose the winners on November 17 in Copenhagen.

The 2021 list of global finalists also includes local co-working space operator Impact Hub Bucharest. The complete list is available here.

(Photo source: Bunnyshell)