Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 13:45
Business

Romanian tech startup Bunnyshell named finalist in Global Startup Awards

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bunnyshell, the Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, is a finalist of Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition.

“We are honoured to join such a contest and happy to have turned to the global public to promote our vital mission to change the world by making the cloud accessible. I am sure that each of the finalists has confirmed the extraordinary innovation, creativity, and resilience that tech founders have revealed since and despite the pandemic,” said Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.

Founded in 2018 by Alin Dobra, the CEO, and Roxana Ciobanu, the CTO, Bunnyshell raised around USD 2 million in seed money. Founding came from Early Game Venture (EGV), one of the most active venture capital from Romania, and other angel investors.

Starting in 2012, the Global Startup Awards (GSA) annually selects and awards those within their respective regional tech and web industries that have shown outstanding business and service to the community. GSA will disclose the winners on November 17 in Copenhagen.

The 2021 list of global finalists also includes local co-working space operator Impact Hub Bucharest. The complete list is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bunnyshell)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 13:45
Business

Romanian tech startup Bunnyshell named finalist in Global Startup Awards

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bunnyshell, the Romanian startup that develops technologies for cloud infrastructure management, is a finalist of Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem competition.

“We are honoured to join such a contest and happy to have turned to the global public to promote our vital mission to change the world by making the cloud accessible. I am sure that each of the finalists has confirmed the extraordinary innovation, creativity, and resilience that tech founders have revealed since and despite the pandemic,” said Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.

Founded in 2018 by Alin Dobra, the CEO, and Roxana Ciobanu, the CTO, Bunnyshell raised around USD 2 million in seed money. Founding came from Early Game Venture (EGV), one of the most active venture capital from Romania, and other angel investors.

Starting in 2012, the Global Startup Awards (GSA) annually selects and awards those within their respective regional tech and web industries that have shown outstanding business and service to the community. GSA will disclose the winners on November 17 in Copenhagen.

The 2021 list of global finalists also includes local co-working space operator Impact Hub Bucharest. The complete list is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bunnyshell)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu