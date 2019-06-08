Romania Insider
Bulgarian PM blames Romanian tourists for swine fever
06 August 2019
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "surprise and disappointment" for the way Bulgarian prime minister Boiko Borisov referred to Romanian tourists when saying, according to the media, that they were responsible for bringing swine fever to his country, local Agerpres reported.

“Beyond the technical arguments that will be offered by the National Veterinary Health and Food Safety Authority to respond to the unfortunate statements of the prime minister of Bulgaria, Boiko Borisov, we are surprised and disappointed by the way the Bulgarian prime minister has referred to Romanian tourists, who make a substantial contribution to the GDP of Bulgaria,” a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted on Facebook, shows.

According to Radio Romania, Boiko Borisov said: "I am sure that Romanian tourists brought swine fever to Bulgaria. Every day, 57,000 cars cross the Danube bridge into the country. We have nothing to do, people have money. They walk, eat and throw garbage, and we clean, we clean."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Antonchalakov/Dreamstime.com)

