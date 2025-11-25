Authorization for 11-story building close to Bucharest’s famous Bellu Cemetery sparks controversy

An 11-story building is currently being built next to the graves in Bucharest’s famous Bellu Cemetery, and the project, authorized by the District 4 City Hall in 2023, has sparked controversy in the context of local elections for general mayor.

District 4 City Hall, led by Daniel Băluță, currently a candidate for the position of general mayor backed by the Social Democratic Party, issued the authorization for the new building. Sections of it will extend over the cemetery itself, according to Oficiul de Știri.

The construction works, planned for a period of 24 months, began at the start of this year. The project was made public by Iliescu Cătălin Lucian, president of the Commission for Culture and Religious Affairs in the Bucharest General Council. According to the councilor, the project was approved based on a Detailed Urban Plan voted in 2023, derived from a 2009 General Urban Plan.

The project is “legally questionable, violating any Christian morality,” according to Iliescu, who also highlighted that the building was initially supposed to house offices. Now, it is registered as a residential unit. Moreover, the land is located in the protection zone of a historical monument, which, according to Iliescu, would have required additional approvals.

In response, District 4 City Hall noted that the piece of land originally belonged to the Ministry of Agriculture, but that ownership rights were transferred to a commercial company in 2006. Almost 10 years later, in 2016, several constructions occupying the land were demolished. As such, the City Hall pointed out, there were never any graves on the parcel.

Finally, the local authority noted that the construction in question is being carried out based on a Zonal Urban Plan approved by the Bucharest General Council in 2009, and that refusing to issue an authorization for it would have constituted an abuse of office, according to Libertatea.

Daniel Băluță’s opponents in the elections for Bucharest's general mayor seized the moment to attack one of the leading candidates, according to the polls.

“I see that Mr. Băluță, in District 4, issued an authorization, and a housing complex is being built literally over the graves in Bellu Cemetery. [It is] something horrifying, odious from an urbanistic point of view: a long, narrow rectangular plot that penetrates among the graves, literally,” said former transport minister Cătălin Drulă, also running for Bucharest mayor.

Bellu Cemetery is a landmark on the cultural map of Bucharest. Writers, musicians, actors, academics, or people who over time have changed the course of Romania from positions of power have found their eternal rest here. Their names are written on simple wooden crosses or on true works of art with impressive details.

