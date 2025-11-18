Bucharest street closed to traffic after revelation that it was built over a gas pipeline

A street in Bucharest’s District 3 has been closed to traffic after the state-owned gas network operator Transgaz warned that it had been built over natural gas pipelines in violation of safety standards.

Brățării Street was allegedly built by the District 3 City Hall in the area without proper measures in place. Vehicular traffic over gas pipelines can cause cracks in these pipes, creating a risk of explosion, according to experts.

Bucharest prefect Andrei Nistor, who was on site together with other authorities, reported that speed limits will also be imposed on 11 streets in the area.

“The safety of Bucharest citizens is my main priority. That is why I ordered the start of safety works, beginning with the areas that present the highest risk. The section of Brățării Street between the roundabout at the intersection with Gura Făgetului Street and the intersection with Drumul Gura Putnei will be closed to traffic to allow the necessary interventions,” he announced on Monday, November 17, cited by News.ro.

District 3 City Hall “could not present building permits for most of the streets in the area,” as there are “only a few urban planning certificates, and those issued for the refurbishment of some streets, not for the construction of new roads,” the prefect added.

Before building the streets, the local authority was informed by Transgaz about the areas traversed by the gas pipelines. Such reports are sent every year to City Halls, according to Nistor, who did not shy away from criticizing the District 3 City Hall.

Prior to closing the streets in question, authorities limited traffic speed and blocked access for heavy vehicles. However, blocks of flats are currently being built in the area, so vehicles over 3.5 tons entered nonetheless.

The issue of the roads built over gas pipelines was first raised in an investigation by independent journalists at Recorder. According to them, District 3 mayor Robert Negoiță illegally built 11 new roads in recent years over gas pipelines, ignoring warnings from Transgaz. The investigation, which consulted Transgaz specialists, claimed that the legal standards for protecting the pipelines were not respected.

Earlier this year, the gas network operator sued the District 3 City Hall. Asked for comment, Robert Negoiță said that the issue is a technical one that will be resolved.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)