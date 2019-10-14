Constructors fight fiercely for building the easiest sections of Romania's Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

The contract for the construction of the 5th section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway was supposed to be awarded around October 15, but the contract will be postponed by 6-12 months after a Chinese constructor previously rejected from the process (China Railway 14-th Bureau) used an extraordinary appeal mechanism at the High Court of Justice (ICCJ), B1.ro reported.

A similar appeal at ICCJ in the case of the 3rd section of Pitesti-Craiova highway took 11 months to be settled.

The state road company CNAIR received eight offers for the construction of the 5th section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in September 2017.

The section stretches on 30.3 km in plain field between Pitesti and Curtea de Arges and rising virtually no technical problem compared to the sections supposed to cross the Carpathians (sections 3 and 4).

