From Bucharest to the World: How Verita International School Opens Pathways to Oxford, Cambridge and the Ivy League

As global competition for university places continues to rise, families are increasingly seeking schools that not only deliver strong academics but also provide the networks, counselling, and preparation needed for the world’s most selective universities. Through its partnership with Dukes Education, Verita International School has become one of Romania’s strongest pathways to top global universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, and the Ivy League.

Dukes Education is a UK-based group known for its rigorous academic standards and includes some of the world’s leading college counselling teams, Oxbridge preparation programs, and specialist sixth-form institutions with exceptional university outcomes. With more than 80 academic settings and 20,000 students, it offers Verita learners direct access to resources, advisors, and opportunities that are unavailable anywhere else in Romania.

A British Academic Pathway Built for Top University Success

Verita students follow a comprehensive academic journey designed to prepare them for high-level study:

IGCSE examinations in Years 10–11

IB Diploma Programme in Years 12–13

Specialist UNIVPREP counseling and application coaching

Research projects, extended essays, and rigorous academic writing

Leadership and service opportunities across school and community

The combination of British rigor and IB depth is one of the world’s most recognized pathways to competitive universities.

Direct Access to the Dukes Global University and Careers Network

Through the Dukes Education family, Verita students benefit from:

Oxbridge application specialists

Advisors who have successfully guided hundreds of students into Oxford and Cambridge.

Advisors who have successfully guided hundreds of students into Oxford and Cambridge.

Specialists trained in US university admissions, personal statements, and interview preparation.

Specialists trained in US university admissions, personal statements, and interview preparation.

Programs that give students academic immersion, research experience, and early exposure to top-tier environments.

Programs that give students academic immersion, research experience, and early exposure to top-tier environments.

Activities that strengthen portfolios and personal statements.

Activities that strengthen portfolios and personal statements.

Connections with emerging industries, businesses, and global mentors.

No other school in Romania offers this combination of academic programs and global connections under one umbrella.

An Educational Philosophy That Builds World-Ready Graduates

Successful university applicants need more than good grades. Admissions committees look for:

intellectual curiosity

critical thinking

leadership

research skills

resilience

clear academic passion

These traits are cultivated early at Verita through inquiry-based learning (IEYC, IPC, IMYC), a strong SEL foundation with Emory University, and the IB’s extended research and interdisciplinary approach.

“Top universities want students who can think deeply, ask the right questions, and drive their own learning,” says Richard Joannides, Founder of Verita. “Our entire model is designed around developing those exact qualities.”

Success Stories

Year after year, Verita graduates gain admission to leading universities in Europe, the United States, and beyond. Students pursue programs in:

engineering

medicine

computer science

business

architecture

arts

international relations

The goal is not only to secure admission but also to guide each student toward an academic path that matches their strengths, values, and aspirations.



Graduating cohorts at Verita include students now studying at KU Leuven, an elite research university with a strong global reputation, and at Politecnico di Milano, one of Europe’s leading technical universities, renowned for engineering, architecture and design. Both institutions are highly selective and academically rigorous, and these destinations reflect the graduates’ strong preparation and readiness for university-level study.



In addition, a graduate from a more recent cohort is currently studying at NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, a well-regarded institution known for its focus on creative disciplines such as design, fashion and visual arts. This pathway highlights the breadth of post-secondary options pursued by graduates, aligned with their individual strengths and interests.



Looking ahead to the 2026 cohort, these outcomes continue to demonstrate the role of the IB Diploma Programme in preparing students for diverse pathways. Through its emphasis on critical thinking, independent research, sustained projects and reflective practice, the IB DP equips students with the skills needed to thrive both at highly selective research universities and at specialised, practice-based institutions.

A School That Opens Doors

In an increasingly global world, Verita offers Romanian and international families something rare: a highly personalized academic experience combined with access to one of Europe’s most powerful education networks.

“We want every student to graduate with real choices about their future,” says Joannides. “Whether they dream of Oxford, MIT, or a top European university, we want to make sure to give them the guidance and preparation to get there.”

