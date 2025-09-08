Rehabilitation works to begin at Bucharest's main train station

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) issued on Friday, September 5, a building permit for the modernisation of Gara de Nord, Phase I. Thus, the most important railway station in Romania, which is also a historical monument, is finally going to be rehabilitated.

The first phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of the existing spaces in the three buildings of the train station, where railway activity is carried out.

The value of the authorised works for phase I of the Gara de Nord modernisation exceeds half of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million), according to the document published by the MTI.

CFR Infrastructura, the company overseeing the country’s railway system, signed in 2024 the contract for the first phase of the rehabilitation project for RON 410 million (EUR 84 million, VAT not included) with the consortium formed by GDO MOV Impex and Omega Cert Sistem, Economica.net reported.

Interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu announced in August the launch of a large-scale urban regeneration project around Gara de Nord. According to him, the vision outlined by the authorities includes turning Gara de Nord into a key mobility hub that will connect subway, tram, bus, trolleybus, taxi, and train services. Plans also involve the construction of an underground park & ride facility, designed to ease traffic and encourage commuters to leave their cars outside the city center.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)